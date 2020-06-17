Sections
News

Banco Safra chooses ACI Worldwide's cloud-enabled payments solutions

Wednesday 17 June 2020 13:12 CET | News

Brazil-based Banco Safra has announced it will utilize ACI’s UP Retail Payments solution and UP Framework deployed in the public cloud via Microsoft Azure. 

Banco Safra will benefit from ACI’s cloud-enabled solutions and API connectivity as it expands its operations into the US. According to Business Wire, with ACI’s UP Retail Payments, SafraPay will be able to handle the volume of transactions and market complexities in North America.

Through the Microsoft Azure relationship, ACI on-premise customers benefit from security as well as a reduction in long-term capital expenditure, adopting a model for cloud-based infrastructure. With ACI’s public cloud capabilities, banks, intermediaries, and other organisations will be able to deploy new payment services and achieve digital transformation.


More: Link


Keywords: Banco Safra, US, ACI Worldwide, payments, Brazil, UP Retail Payments, UP Framework, Microsoft Azure, API, US, SafraPay, partnership
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Online & Mobile Banking
Countries: United States
