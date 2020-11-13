Banco Pichincha Peru partners with Appdome

The bank had previously launched the mobile banking app in July 2020.The app, named APP Banco Pichincha Perú will now use the all-in-one Mobile App Security Suite, which includes protection against app tampering and debugging, it protects application data, strings and metadata with AES-256 encryption.
The Mobile App Security Suite also obfuscates the binary code to protect against reverse engineering and prevents rooting / jailbreak attempts and stops the app from running on untrusted or banned devices. Furthermore, it creates and validates the authenticity of trusted communication sessions initiated by the app to prevent data leakage, man-in-the-middle attacks and other breaches.
Lastly, it offers mobile privacy by providing data loss prevention and adding copy/paste protection, keylogger prevention, disabling screen sharing and other measures.
