Banco Pichincha Peru partners with Appdome

Friday 13 November 2020 14:42 CET | News

Banco Pichincha Peru has partnered with US-based Appdome, a no-code mobile security and solutions platform, to secure its mobile app.

The bank had previously launched the mobile banking app in July 2020.The app, named APP Banco Pichincha Perú will now use the all-in-one Mobile App Security Suite, which includes protection against app tampering and debugging, it protects application data, strings and metadata with AES-256 encryption.

The Mobile App Security Suite also obfuscates the binary code to protect against reverse engineering and prevents rooting / jailbreak attempts and stops the app from running on untrusted or banned devices. Furthermore, it creates and validates the authenticity of trusted communication sessions initiated by the app to prevent data leakage, man-in-the-middle attacks and other breaches.

Lastly, it offers mobile privacy by providing data loss prevention and adding copy/paste protection, keylogger prevention, disabling screen sharing and other measures.


Keywords: Banco Pichincha Peru, Appdome, partnership, fraud prevention, online banking, digital bank, mobile banking, Peru
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Online & Mobile Banking
Countries: Peru
