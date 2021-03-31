|
Banco Itaú Chile, Rappi partner to distribute financial products in Chile

Wednesday 31 March 2021 13:41 CET | News

Banco Itaú Chile has partnered with Rappi to allow more people to access new financial solutions in an agile and digital way, according to larepublica.co.

Banco Itaú Chile continues to deepen its commercial strategy during 2021. Both entities assured that they seek to democratise financial services, promote greater inclusion, and promote digitisation in a way that brings benefits to users. 

Itaú and Rappi expect that during the third quarter of 2021 the new offer of digital financial products and services will be available, according to the bank's press release.


Keywords: Open Banking, banks, digitalisation
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Online & Mobile Banking
Countries: Chile
