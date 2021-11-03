|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Banca Transilvania acquires Idea::Bank to create digital banking hub

Wednesday 3 November 2021 15:03 CET | News

Romania-based lender Banca Transilvania (BT) has reached the closing phase for the acquisition of Getin Holdings’ shares in Idea::Bank, Idea::Leasing and Idea::Insurance Broker.

Idea::Bank is the third bank purchased by Banca Transilvania, after Bancpost (2018) and Volksbank Romania (2015). BT announced the signing of the purchase agreement in June 2021, and lately, the bank received the necessary authorisations for the completion of the transaction from the National Bank of Romania and from the Competition Council.

Idea::Bank will become a digital banking hub. All the three entities known under the Idea brand will have new corporate identities. The transaction will convey the affirmation of the new bank as a digital platform with an ESG agenda at all levels, BT said.

The consultants of Banca Transilvania for the transaction were Barclays Bank Ireland PLC, Filip&Company, EY, and Linklaters.

More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: acquisition, neobanks, digital banking, banks
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Online & Mobile Banking
Countries: Romania
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like