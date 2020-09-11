|
Banca Popolare di Sondrio drives digital banking with Infovista

Friday 11 September 2020 13:49 CET | News

Infovista has announced that it is helping one of Italy’s banks, Banca Popolare di Sondrio, to deliver digital innovations by leveraging Infovista’s Ipanema SD-WAN technology. 

The solution enables Banca Popolare to provide their clients and employees with digital experiences that streamline operations and increase response time by guaranteeing application performance and user quality of experience (QoE). 

The solution combines application visibility and control capabilities with machine learning and intelligent automation aimed at providing improvements in application performance.

 


Keywords: Banca Popolare di Sondrio, digital banking, Infovista
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Online & Mobile Banking
Countries: Italy
