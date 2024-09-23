Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

Backbase partners with OneAZ Credit Union

Monday 23 September 2024 13:15 CET | News

Backbase has entered a strategic partnership with OneAZ Credit Union aimed at modernizing the credit union’s technology infrastructure.

 

Using Backbase’s Engagement Banking Platform, OneAZ aims to streamline its banking services, expanding its offerings to include insurance, real estate, and other lifestyle-related products, positioning itself as a comprehensive service provider for its members. 

Representatives from Backbase noted that this partnership underscores Backbase's role in providing financial institutions with tools to deliver more personalised services. They also emphasised that by adopting the Engagement Banking Platform, OneAZ could improve customer experience while supporting innovation. 

OneAZ officials described the partnership as a key step in the credit union’s digital transformation. They explained that upgrading their platform will improve the member experience across digital channels, allowing OneAZ to scale innovations more quickly and deliver more value to its members.  

Representatives from OneAZ further added that the collaboration allows the company to maintain control over its digital strategy. As consumer demands for faster and simpler banking services grow, the Engagement Banking Platform will serve as the foundation for the credit union’s efforts to modernize its systems and introduce new solutions for members.

 

Backbase has entered a strategic partnership with OneAZ Credit Union aimed at modernizing the credit union’s technology infrastructure.

 

More information about the two companies 

According to the company press release, the partnership between Backbase and OneAZ reflects a broader industry trend toward digital transformation and the increasing emphasis on customer-centric solutions. In essence, Backbase’s platform will enable OneAZ to simplify its IT architecture, enhance operational agility, and gain more control over future digital projects. Through this modernization, OneAZ aims to provide an improved banking experience for members of all generations, while also optimizing internal processes. 

OneAZ Credit Union manages more than USD 3.4 billion in assets and serves more than 200,000 member-owners and 12,000 business owners across 20 branches. The company declares that its main goal is to support prosperity and community growth through innovative and high-quality personal and business banking solutions.


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: partnership, financial services, financial institutions, customer experience
Categories: Banking & Fintech
Companies: Backbase, OneAZ Credit Union
Countries: Netherlands
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more

Backbase

|

OneAZ Credit Union

|
Discover all the Company news on Backbase and other articles related to Backbase in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like