|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Ayoconnect secures USD 15 mln funding round

Friday 28 January 2022 13:43 CET | News

Indonesia-based financial API platform Ayoconnect has raised USD 15 million in a series B funding round led by Tiger Global, according to Tech in Asia.

The new round boosts the company’s valuation to around USD 80 million. Founded in 2016, Ayoconnect aggregates financial data from several sources and enables its partners to offer more inclusive financial services to users. It serves more than 100 clients, including Bank Rakyat Indonesia, Dana, Bukalapak, and Pegadaian.

In 2021, Ayoconnect raised USD 10 million in pre-series B funding from Mandiri Capital Indonesia and Patamar Capital, among others.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: investment, Open Banking, API, data sharing, financial data
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Online & Mobile Banking
Countries: Indonesia
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more





Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like