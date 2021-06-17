|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Axo acquires Denmark-based LendMe

Thursday 17 June 2021 10:05 CET | News

Nordics-based personal finance products distributor and Corsair-backed Axo has announced the acquisition of tech-enabled loan broker LendMe, according to the official press release.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. 

Founded in 2016, LendMe is an independent loan brokers in Denmark, offering consumers a comprehensive portfolio of lending partners from a large banking panel in Denmark. LendMe also provides income protection insurance as an integrated part of its services. 

Axo’s acquisition of LendMe indicates Axo’s international expansion strategy. The combined company will benefit customers and banking partners with added customer success staff, greater market reach, and a combined resource pool from which to develop and scale growth initiatives.


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: acquisition, personal finance management, lending, insurance
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Online & Mobile Banking
Countries: Scandinavia
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like