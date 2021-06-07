|
Axel Springers integrates Finanzen.net brokerage offer

Monday 7 June 2021 15:30 CET | News

Germany-based technology company Axel Springers has announced integrating the brokerage offer from online broker Finanzen.net into its own app, after acquiring the company in May 2021.

Since March 2019, Finanzen.net has been operating a trading platform for cryptocurrencies under the name BSDEX (Börse Stuttgart Digital Exchange) together with the Stuttgart Stock Exchange and Axel Springer.

The online broker provides information on stock exchange prices and launched its robo advisor Oskar in cooperation with Scalable Capital in 2019. Axel Springers is now renaming its offer to ‘Finanzen.net Zero’, and will be launching an app designed for the renamed brokerage option. In addition, users will be able to manage the depot and trading via a desktop, not only using a mobile app. For this project, Axel Springers is cooperating with Baader Bank and handling trading via the Gettex trading center.


