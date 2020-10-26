|
Austria-based Bitpanda, Raiffeisen to introduce banking blockchain tech

Monday 26 October 2020 14:16 CET | News

Fintech and digital trading platform Bitpanda has partnered with Raiffeisen to introduce blockchain interoperability in banking, according to FinTech Magazine.

Forming part of the ‘Pantos’ (PAN) project, itself a joint venture between Bitpanda and the Technical University of Vienna, the company’s aim is to allow token projects to be independent of a specific blockchain. Raiffeisen will reportedly enable both the development of Pantos and allow a more ‘tech-agnostic’ environment for banking regarding blockchain. 

Raiffeisen will trial the technology via its experimental RBI Coin, a next-gen digital cash solution designed to streamline cash flow and liquidity management. Its collaboration with Bitpanda is an attempt to address far-reaching industry challenges relating to blockchain interoperability. 


Keywords: Austria, Bitpanda, Raiffeisen, banking, blockchain, fintech, digital trading, Pantos project, PAN project, Technical University of Vienna, tech agnostic, RBI Coin, digital cash
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Online & Mobile Banking
Countries: Austria
