Australia-based banks hit by online outage

Around 3pm (June 17 2021) users started being served with error messages while attempting to log in to the services, which do not appear to be linked to any one organisation. The issue is linked to problems occurring with CDN provider Akamai, which provides services and technology that runs behind the scenes of some of the biggest websites in the world. Commbank stated on Twitter it was aware of an issue that was preventing users from logging on. Several other websites, including Virgin Australia, Allianz Insurance, and CMC Markets also went down. ME Bank also reported ‘server issues’.
Users also reported being unable to access both Commonwealth Bank's app and ANZ. Australian website tracker DownDetector displayed an upsurge in access complaints across several major websites around 3pm (June 17 2021). Most major banking websites came back online around 5pm, after having been down for around two hours.
