|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Aumni secures USD 50 mln Series B led by JP Morgan

Friday 27 August 2021 14:03 CET | News

US-based investment analytics firm Aumni has secured USD 50 million in a Series B investment round led by JP Morgan, according to financemagnates.com

The company is planning to expand its offerings through the latest funds. In an official announcement, Aumni mentioned that Pelion Venture Partners, the Utah-based venture capital firm, participated in the latest USD 50 million investment round alongside other new investors, WndrCo, Citadel Securities, Invesco Private Capital, Vanderbilt University, and Kera Capital.

The latest announcement about the participation of JP Morgan in Aumni’s funding round came nearly 10 days after the financial services giant joined the Series D funding round of financial technology firm, Plaid.

In 2020, Aumni raised USD 10 million in the Series A funding round led by SVB Financial Group, the parent company of Silicon Valley Bank. Since then, the company saw a substantial jump in the adoption of its investment data analytics platform. In the recent announcement, Aumni outlined that the main focus of the company is to use the latest funds to deepen its presence with investors in the private capital markets and expand its offering to limited partners, law firms, and company founders. 


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: investment, JP Morgan, Plaid
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Online & Mobile Banking
Countries: United States
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like