AU Small Finance Bank launches new super app

This marketplace enables both the bank’s customers as well as their UPI users to purchase mobile top-ups, send gift cards to their loved ones, and book travel across hundreds of destinations both within and outside India directly through their mobile banking application. The bank aims to make their customers’ lives easier by aggregating all these services on its mobile application so that customers don’t have to navigate through multiple apps.
AU Small Finance Bank & Nuclei have collaborated to provide a superior experience to customers, where they can perform all these activities without any hassles from the AU0101 app. With the help of this initiative, customers can browse through the available options within the app and pay for all the services through their bank accounts without the need of entering card details or waiting for OTP. This will add an additional layer of security for the digital payments done by the customers. Users will also get the benefit of exclusive deals and offers customised to their needs through their bank.
Customers will also be able to modify or cancel their purchases directly from the app through a single click. AU Small Finance Bank will also allow the customers to send their loved one’s gift cards personalised to the occasion. Customers can purchase gift cards across brands like fashion, electronics, entertainment, OTT, etc. and send it to their family and friends directly from the app.
