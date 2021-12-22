|
|
|
|
|
|
AU Small Finance Bank launches new super app

Wednesday 22 December 2021 14:49 CET | News

India-based bank AU Small Finance Bank has added a lifestyle marketplace to their mobile banking application, according to IBS Intelligence

This marketplace enables both the bank’s customers as well as their UPI users to purchase mobile top-ups, send gift cards to their loved ones, and book travel across hundreds of destinations both within and outside India directly through their mobile banking application. The bank aims to make their customers’ lives easier by aggregating all these services on its mobile application so that customers don’t have to navigate through multiple apps.

AU Small Finance Bank & Nuclei have collaborated to provide a superior experience to customers, where they can perform all these activities without any hassles from the AU0101 app. With the help of this initiative, customers can browse through the available options within the app and pay for all the services through their bank accounts without the need of entering card details or waiting for OTP. This will add an additional layer of security for the digital payments done by the customers. Users will also get the benefit of exclusive deals and offers customised to their needs through their bank.

Customers will also be able to modify or cancel their purchases directly from the app through a single click. AU Small Finance Bank will also allow the customers to send their loved one’s gift cards personalised to the occasion. Customers can purchase gift cards across brands like fashion, electronics, entertainment, OTT, etc. and send it to their family and friends directly from the app.


More: Link


Keywords: product launch, super app, mobile banking
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Online & Mobile Banking
Countries: India
