AsiaPay offers digital payments and security to Krungsri

Monday 18 July 2022 15:12 CET | News

Thailand-based AsiaPay has signed agreement to supply white-labelled licensed payment gateway and 3-D secure 2.0 solution for Krungsri (Bank of Ayudhya).

The solution includes certified, and proven digital payment system supporting different online payment methods and value-added services, embedded with 3-D Secure 2.0 cardholder authentication technology.

The new multi-channel Payment Gateway system would redefine the payment handling capability of Krungsri, using prevailing online payment methods, anti-fraud, value-added payment functionalities, and reporting.

The new payment gateway project is a strategic move of the Bank to reposition as a top player in acquiring business, allowing merchants to boost up their online sales volume.

Keywords: partnership, payment gateway, 3-D Secure, online payments
Categories: Banking & Fintech
Companies: AsiaPay, Krungsri
Countries: Thailand
