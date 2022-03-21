Asia Digital Bank launches its A-Bank Super Wallet

The A-Bank Super Wallet utilises the concept of blockchain peer-to-peer transactions, distributed ledger and storage system, encryption algorithm and consensus protocols to provide efficient payment solutions and express transfer for cross-border trade and services.
It claims to be the first e-wallet to provide the exchange function between fiat currency and digital currency which gives its users full control of all their assets on the e-wallet. Its core function allows for onshore and offshore deposits, withdrawals, and exchanges between physical currencies as well as digital currencies.
In its first phase of operation, the A-Bank Super Wallet supports five currencies, which include RM, SGD, USD, CNH, and HKD, as well as stablecoins such as USDT and USDC. More fiat and digital currencies will be added in the second phase, providing more choices to users.
According to the bank, users have the flexibility to choose to complete transactions offline or online, such as top-ups and withdrawals, through bank transfer, wire transfer, Visa, Mastercard, JCB, UnionPay International, PayPal, Alipay Global, WeChat Global, and more.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2022 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions