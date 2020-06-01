Arvest Bank launches Zelle in online, mobile banking

Zelle is a fast way to send money to family, friends and other trusted recipients. Zelle is accessible via Arvest’s Online Banking with BlueIQ and its mobile banking app, Arvest Go.
Zelle allows money to be sent directly from one bank account in the US to another, using only a recipient’s email address or US mobile phone number, with neither party seeing the other’s account information. Funds are typically available within minutes when both parties are already enrolled with Zelle.
Currently, 837 financial institutions are contracted to participate on the Zelle Network with more than half online today and processing transactions. Arvest customers who want to use Zelle can enroll by selecting Send Money with Zelle in the Arvest Go app.
Arvest provides a wide range of banking services including loans, deposits, treasury management, credit cards, mortgage loans and mortgage servicing.
