|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Argyle secures USD 55 million Series B

Monday 14 March 2022 14:42 CET | News

Argyle, an employment data platform that provides companies access to user-permissioned employment records in real time, has announced its USD 55 million Series B. 

The round was led by SignalFire with participation from current investors including Bain Capital Ventures, Bedrock, and Checkr. Following Argyle’s USD 22.6 million in prior funding, the additional capital infusion will be used to accelerate the growth of its in-house engineering team, fuel international expansion, and scale the company’s go-to-market operations.

Argyle’s growing coverage includes over 500,000 US-based employers, including 60% of the Fortune 500, close to 100% of gig workers, and 170+ million US-based employees. Argyle opens the door to broader financial access for all consumers by addressing identity, employment, and income verification in a holistic and equitable way, according to an official press release.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: investment, funding, Open Banking, financial data
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Online & Mobile Banking
Countries: United States
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like