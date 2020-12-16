|
Appruve joins Financial Data Exchange (FDX)

Wednesday 16 December 2020 14:08 CET | News

Startup Appruve has announced that it has joined the Financial Data Exchange (FDX).

FDX is a non-profit organisation dedicated to unifying the financial industry around a common, interoperable standard for the secure access of data—the FDX API.

Appruve now joins organisations including Bank of America, Xero, Wells Fargo, Plaid and Mastercard, that are collaborating on a modern approach to API-based data sharing.

FDX represents an industry-wide movement to enhance consumer and business control of financial data, through the adoption of its API and technical standards dedicated to their core principles of user-permissioned data sharing – Control, Access, Transparency, Traceability and Security. Being a member of FDX also provides implementation efficiency for Appruve is used by financial institutions such as Sterling Bank in Nigeria, Ecobank Group, IC Securities one of the largest asset managers across West Africa and numerous fintechs across Africa.


More: Link


