News

Apple Pay to be accessible for Westpac customers

Tuesday 28 April 2020 13:39 CET | News

Australia-based bank Westpac has announced making Apple Pay accessible for customers who have an eligible Mastercard debit or credit card, or Eftpos Handycard.

The feature is announced to be available after June 2020.

Westpac, alongside the Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA), the National Australia Bank (NAB), and Bendigo and Adelaide Bank, had previously joined forces to go after Apple and its control over its own NFC technology. According to Zdnet, after a few months, the group of banks reduced their demands to only seeking access to Apple's NFC technology because Apple did not allow any other entity direct access to its technology.

Apple Pay is also now available for St. George, BankSA, and Bank of Melbourne customers that have an eligible Visa debit or credit card.


