apoBank expands partnership with Avaloq

Avaloq offers digital banking solutions, core banking software, and wealth management technology. In 2020, apoBank introduced the Avaloq Core Platform as its core banking system and has been using Avaloq's Business Process as a Service (BPaaS) model ever since. In the future, Avaloq will take over the entire operation and additional development activities related to the core banking system of the institute.
The banking solutions provider will use its cloud-based service model for this. The partners aim to continuously work on the IT systems to develop solutions for apoBank customers and increase efficiency. According to an apoBank representative, they are increasingly working on the standardisation of their processes and increasing their speed of adaptation to regulatory requirements. An Avaloq representative stated that their technology and services will contribute to this standardisation and increase in operational efficiency.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2022 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions