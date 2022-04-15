|
Aon, BNY Mellon to collaborate on ESG offerings for clients

Friday 15 April 2022 13:51 CET | News

Insurance and reinsurance broker Aon and BNY Mellon have partnered to collaborate on solutions to meet client needs with a focus on ESG, according to reinsurance.ws.

A release from the two firms said that they would be looking to explore opportunities around digital assets, data, and analytics. Throughout this new collaboration, they said they would work together to help clients make better, more-informed investment strategy decisions by providing enhanced data sets, advanced analytics, and actionable insights into ESG portfolio-level exposures.

The firms said the collaboration will improve Aon’s portfolio management and research process by enhancing net-zero reporting transparency.

BNY Mellon and Aon are exploring opportunities to make Aon’s proprietary ESG fund ratings available to asset owners, allowing them to better understand how asset managers are incorporating ESG into their investments, operations, and organisational processes to help make better-informed decisions.


