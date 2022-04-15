Aon, BNY Mellon to collaborate on ESG offerings for clients

A release from the two firms said that they would be looking to explore opportunities around digital assets, data, and analytics. Throughout this new collaboration, they said they would work together to help clients make better, more-informed investment strategy decisions by providing enhanced data sets, advanced analytics, and actionable insights into ESG portfolio-level exposures.
The firms said the collaboration will improve Aon’s portfolio management and research process by enhancing net-zero reporting transparency.
BNY Mellon and Aon are exploring opportunities to make Aon’s proprietary ESG fund ratings available to asset owners, allowing them to better understand how asset managers are incorporating ESG into their investments, operations, and organisational processes to help make better-informed decisions.
