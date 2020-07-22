Sections
News

American Eagle Financial Credit Union selects Fiserv to transform its user experience

Wednesday 22 July 2020 13:16 CET | News

American Eagle Financial Credit Union (AEFCU) has selected Fiserv to help transform its member experience and drive innovation.

The credit union will utilise DNA from Fiserv to facilitate the integration of third-party solutions and to service small business banking accounts on the core system. DNA is a core account processing platform with an open architecture that assists financial institutions to integrate other solutions, bring products and services online, and add new functionalities using downloadable DNAapp.

According to Business Wire, AEFCU also chose to have Fiserv host the platform, leveraging outsourced expertise in regulatory compliance, security, and database management.


More: Link


Keywords: American Eagle Financial Credit Union, US, Fiserv, innovation, AEFCU, TPP, SMBs, banking, DNA, DNAapp
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Online & Mobile Banking
Countries: United States
