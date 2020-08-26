Sections
News

Ally partners with Mastercard Vyze for retail financing

Wednesday 26 August 2020 13:52 CET | News

Ally Lending, the personal lending arm of Ally Bank, a subsidiary of Ally Financial, has partnered with Vyze, Mastercard's alternative financing platform for retailers. 

Ally's entrance into point-of-sale retail financing builds on its experience and growing footprint in healthcare and home improvement lending. Ally Lending will serve as the first instalment loan lender on the Vyze platform, giving retail merchants access to a financially stable lender for higher-ticket sale options.

On the Vyze platform, Ally Lending will offer an instalment lending solution with a range of consumer payment options, giving shoppers the purchasing power they need for big- and small-ticket goods and services. Ally Lending brings a digital application process to Vyze for purchases up to USD 40,000 with monthly fixed-rate instalment loans extending from 6 to 60 months, according to the official press release.

Keywords: Ally, Mastercard, Vyze, retail financing, Ally Lending, Ally Bank, Ally Financial, alternative financing, retailers, platform, POS retail financing, lending, instalments, loan, retail merchants, financial stability, lender
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Online & Mobile Banking
Countries: United States
Banking & Fintech

