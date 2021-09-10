|
Allocare acquires Numas

Friday 10 September 2021 09:30 CET | News

Switzerland-based banking software provider Allocare has announced the acquisition of data management fintech Numas.

The aim of the acquisition is to offer customers a comprehensive range of software-as-a-service (SaaS) in connection with data management services. Allocare is a software company specialising in asset and wealth management software.

Numas supports asset managers, family offices and banks in the procurement, processing and coordination of various kinds of information. The company will continue to operate as an independent company with all employees in the future. 


