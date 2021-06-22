|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Allianz Bank Bulgaria partners Software Group to digitise its loan application process

Tuesday 22 June 2021 14:31 CET | News

Allianz Bank Bulgaria has partnered with Software Group to launch a project for implementation of a complete software solution for loan application and credit risk management - CreditQuest.

The integration of the module for loan origination and risk management for small and medium enterprises is part of the long-term strategy for digitalisation of the bank and optimisation of the processes for granting business loans.

CreditQuest is a centralised system that consists of four basic modules - Credit Manager, Financial Analyst, Rating Manager and Portfolio Manager. The system covers the entire process from the loan application to its disbursement and subsequent management.


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: banks, digitalisation, partnership, risk management
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Online & Mobile Banking
Countries: Bulgaria
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like