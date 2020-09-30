|
Akoni, Moneyhub partner to improve former's money management platform

Wednesday 30 September 2020 12:47 CET | News

Multi-currency cash and deposit management platform Akoni has partnered with financial wellbeing platform Moneyhub to improve its money management services. 

The UK-based fintech will use Moneyhub’s Open Finance API to allow users to connect multiple bank accounts on the Akoni platform and preview their balance and transactions all through using Moneyhub. As part of the new partnership, Akoni’s consumer and business customers will be able to see their, or their client’s financial information in one place and compare market rates by using Moneyhub’s API, according to AltFi. 

Akoni, which can help users earn up to 10 times more interest on a business’ cash, will also utilise Moneyhub’s Nudges which allow users to know when they can save some money once Akoni compared interest rates and savings products across the market.  Businesses can use the platform directly with AkoniHub while wealth managers, investment platforms, advisers, and other partners can provide savings solutions and cash tools to their clients through rebranded platforms. 

