|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Afterpay, Westpac to offer savings accounts

Tuesday 20 October 2020 13:37 CET | News

Australia-based Afterpay and Westpac have announced their partnership to offer savings accounts to customers in Australia, through Westpac’s digital banking platform.

The accounts will be available from 2021 and will help give the Afterpay greater insight into its customers’ financial habits, as the company says. The announcement sent Afterpay’s shares up 6%. For Westpac, the venture marks a push into fintech and will help it target younger customers.

Afterpay will be Westpac’s first digital banking platform customer, and the company will also offer budgeting tools and other services over time. The partnership goes live in the second quarter of 2021.

While Afterpay currently does not conduct credit checks on its customers, it says the tie-up opens the door to new revenue streams and could be adopted globally.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: Afterpay, Westpac, partnership, savings accounts, digital banking, Australia
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Online & Mobile Banking
Countries: Australia
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more





Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like