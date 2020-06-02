Sections
Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

African Bank adopts Arctic Intelligence's solution, AML Accelerate

Tuesday 2 June 2020 14:25 CET | News

African Bank has chosen Arctic Intelligence’s software, AML Accelerate, to enable completion of Anti-Money Laundering and Counter Terrorism Financing (AML/CTF) enterprise risk assessments. 

AML Accelerate is an anti-money laundering and counter terrorism solution that digitises the enterprise risk assessment process. According to PR Newswire, the output enables African Bank to measure overall financial crime risks and ensure their AML program is proportionate to the level of risk. The solution also ensures the risk assessment and program is in line with the latest guidance from regulators with explainable and defendable results. 

Arctic Intelligence’s AML risk assessment technology solution will guide African Bank through a risk-based approach that provides a regulator-ready repository of necessary enterprise risk assessment evidence.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: African Bank, regtech, Arctic Intelligence, AML, anti-money laundering, AML Accelerate, software, Counter Terrorism Financing, CTF, financial crime, technology
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Online & Mobile Banking
Countries: Africa
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more






Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like