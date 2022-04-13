|
News

Advantage Payment Services partners with The Bancorp Bank

Wednesday 13 April 2022 11:12 CET | News

US-based Advantage Payment Services (APS), a financial data management for fintechs, has entered a strategic partnership with The Bancorp Bank, a wholly owned subsidiary of The Bancorp.

Through this partnership, The Bancorp will promote the utilisation of APS solutions to provide the standard for regulatory compliant dispute case management through the APS Dispute Advantage Platform.

The APS Dispute Advantage Platform is a scalable, configurable, regulatory compliant workflow solution that offers consistent real-time visibility to critical data provided. This leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to further increase productivity and empower real-time risk management decisioning.

APS uses a consultative approach to assist partners in navigating a technical and regulatory landscape, while its agile development method supports greater speed to market.

Through its inTech Solutions business, The Bancorp offers banking services to fit the unique needs of its clients and partners powered by new technology. 


Keywords: payments , partnership, banks, financial data, fintech
Categories: Online & Mobile Banking
Companies: Advantage Payment Services (APS), The Bancorp
Countries: United States
Advantage Payment Services (APS)

The Bancorp

