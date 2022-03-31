33report.eu partners with Open Banking Europe

33report.eu facilitates bilateral dialogue between TPPs and ASPSPs. A web-based platform enables potential issues and problems relating to the compliance of PSD2-dedicated interfaces to be documented. Automatic neutral data collection means that standardised reports can then be delivered to regulators.
The initial scope of the 33report.eu service targeted the 89 fintech TPPs authorised to provide Open Banking services in Norway and the 117 credit institutions that can act in the capacity of TPPs. However, with transactions on the rise, the requirement for a central standardised reporting platform became clear and the service is now being rolled out across the EEA.
Open Banking Exchange (OBE) helps regulators, self-regulated organisations (SROs), and national communities implement effective and interoperable open solutions based on jurisdiction neutral technology frameworks. By partnering with 33report.eu, OBE can provide expertise, guidance, and awareness of Article 33, delivering improved PSD2 Open Banking compliance.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2022 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions