33report.eu partners with Open Banking Europe

Thursday 31 March 2022 14:22 CET | News

Open Banking Europe (OBE) has partnered with 33report.eu to help advance efficient and effective Open Banking compliance reporting across the EEA.  

33report.eu facilitates bilateral dialogue between TPPs and ASPSPs. A web-based platform enables potential issues and problems relating to the compliance of PSD2-dedicated interfaces to be documented. Automatic neutral data collection means that standardised reports can then be delivered to regulators.  

The initial scope of the 33report.eu service targeted the 89 fintech TPPs authorised to provide Open Banking services in Norway and the 117 credit institutions that can act in the capacity of TPPs. However, with transactions on the rise, the requirement for a central standardised reporting platform became clear and the service is now being rolled out across the EEA.  

Open Banking Exchange (OBE) helps regulators, self-regulated organisations (SROs), and national communities implement effective and interoperable open solutions based on jurisdiction neutral technology frameworks. By partnering with 33report.eu, OBE can provide expertise, guidance, and awareness of Article 33, delivering improved PSD2 Open Banking compliance.


