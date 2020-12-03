|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Zwipe, VeriTech partner to boost contactless payments in Kuwait

Thursday 3 December 2020 15:35 CET | News

Norway-based biometric fintech Zwipe and Kuwait-based payment and banking technology solutions provider VeriTech have partnered to address the growing demand for biometric payment solutions in Kuwait and across the Middle East.

Through this partnership, Zwipe will provide key components for the Zwipe Pay ONE biometric payments platform and provide advisory services directly to banks and card issuers in collaboration with VeriTech.

VeriTech provides EMV payment card personalisation, self-service kiosks, POS, Mobile NFC, and Host Card Emulation to banks in Kuwait, while Zwipe provides biometric payment cards components and wearables technology that enable consumers to authorise transactions with their fingerprints.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: Zwipe, VeriTech, Kuwait, MENA, partnership, contactless payments, biometric authentication, payments, banks, POS, NFC
Categories: Securing Transactions | Mobile Payments
Countries: Kuwait
This article is part of category

Securing Transactions

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like