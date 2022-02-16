Zimpler to offer instant payouts from cashbacks through Rabble

The Rabble app will allow consumers to earn cashback on everyday grocery brands. Earning cashback on partnering brands, which include Cuba Cola, Schweppes, and Valio, will be possible no matter where the product was purchased. Customers will only need to scan their receipt through Rabble’s app, and the money will start accumulating.
Zimpler’s instant payout solution will provide an instant withdrawal process integrated directly into Rabble’s app. Once they have accumulated at least USD 5.3, customers will use Zimpler to withdraw their money. Customers can verify their identity with BankID, no card needed, and will instantly receive the money in their bank accounts.
Rabble company officials stated that while solving the technical aspects of their app, Zimpler seemed like an obvious choice for withdrawals. Their solution was easy to integrate, secure, and easy to use for their customers.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2022 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions