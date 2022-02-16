|
Zimpler to offer instant payouts from cashbacks through Rabble

Wednesday 16 February 2022 14:43 CET | News

Sweden-based fintech Zimpler has partnered with Rabble to enable instant payouts to customers in Sweden as the latter launches its cashback app.

The Rabble app will allow consumers to earn cashback on everyday grocery brands. Earning cashback on partnering brands, which include Cuba Cola, Schweppes, and Valio, will be possible no matter where the product was purchased. Customers will only need to scan their receipt through Rabble’s app, and the money will start accumulating.

Zimpler’s instant payout solution will provide an instant withdrawal process integrated directly into Rabble’s app. Once they have accumulated at least USD 5.3, customers will use Zimpler to withdraw their money. Customers can verify their identity with BankID, no card needed, and will instantly receive the money in their bank accounts.

Rabble company officials stated that while solving the technical aspects of their app, Zimpler seemed like an obvious choice for withdrawals. Their solution was easy to integrate, secure, and easy to use for their customers.


