Zettle by PayPal launches on-phone payments with Tap to Pay

The new function enables individual sellers and small businesses to accept contactless payments in-person directly on their Android mobile devices, with no additional hardware and no additional fees.
The launch comes at a time where popularity of contactless payments continues to rise, with nearly 70% of debit card transactions and over half (56%) of credit card transactions now being contactless. In fact, since the raise of the contactless spend limit last October 2021 (from GBP 45 to GBP 100) the average contactless spend has increased by 29% per transaction, from GBP 11.86 in September 2021 to GBP 15.30 in December 2021, according to the press release.
Following this shift in consumer behaviour, entrepreneurs and small businesses are looking for solutions to help them adapt and meet customers wherever they are. With Tap to Pay, individual sellers and small businesses can start accepting contactless payments within minutes of signing up with Zettle by PayPal. Sellers will be able to accept contactless payment via physical cards and digital wallets, like Apple Pay and Google Pay, on smartphones and connected watches, directly on their Android/iOS.
Leveraging near-field communication (NFC), Tap to Pay enables smartphones and tablets to serve as payment terminals by securely capturing card details through a contactless ‘tap’ on the back of the device and through direct communication with card payment processing rails. The solution works on devices with Android 8.0 and NFC capabilities.
