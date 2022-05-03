Zapper enables faster transaction through tap-on-phone feature

The new feature allows merchants to accept digital payments without an additional POS hardware or without having previously downloaded the Zapper app on the customer’s phone, which will create a more seamless payment experience. Although customers can use most mobile wallets on both Android and iOS, merchants will require an NFC-enabled Android terminal to process payments (version 9.0 and above).
Zapper’s tap-to-phone also allows pin-on-glass, which means a customer can safely input their PIN on the merchant’s smartphone and complete the transaction just like a conventional PIN entry device while checking out.
