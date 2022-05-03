|
Zapper enables faster transaction through tap-on-phone feature

Wednesday 4 May 2022 13:02 CET | News

South Africa-based fintech and mobile payment platform Zapper has launched its Tap-To-Phone payment function for Android users.

The new feature allows merchants to accept digital payments without an additional POS hardware or without having previously downloaded the Zapper app on the customer’s phone, which will create a more seamless payment experience. Although customers can use most mobile wallets on both Android and iOS, merchants will require an NFC-enabled Android terminal to process payments (version 9.0 and above).

Zapper’s tap-to-phone also allows pin-on-glass, which means a customer can safely input their PIN on the merchant’s smartphone and complete the transaction just like a conventional PIN entry device while checking out.

 Launched in 2014, Zapper aims to empower merchants across the country with data-driven insights and help them develop their companies. It is currently looking for expansion outside South Africa and replace card-based payments and reward systems with more innovative, seamless, and easier to use technologies. 

More: Link


Keywords: Tap-to-Pay, NFC, Android, POS, mPOS, digital payments, mobile payments, payment processing
Categories: Payments & Commerce
Companies: Zapper
Countries: South Africa
