News

YES Bank, Worldline launch SMS Pay on POS terminals

Thursday 26 November 2020 15:11 CET | News

India-based YES Bank and Worldline have teamed up to launch the SMS Pay functionality on POS terminals, enabling merchants to accept contactless and remote payments from their customers.

According to the press release, the new functionality enables shopkeepers and merchants, including local Kirana stores and departmental stores to request payments against invoices.

Merchants will have to enter the amount to be paid and the customer contact details on their POS machines, after which an SMS will be sent to the customer’s mobile number with a payment URL link. Customers can complete the payment via an Internet payment gateway page using their domestic debit and credit cards. Once the payment has been made, a charge slip will be generated from the POS machine.


Keywords: YES Bank, Worldline, India, Asia, SMS Pay, mobile payments, online payments, remote payments, POS, merchants, Kirana stores, invoice, payment link, payment gateway
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Mobile Payments
Countries: India
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more





