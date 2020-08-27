Yas Theme Parks, CellPoint Digital partner to launch Alipay in UAE

According to the press release, this partnership will initially allow guests to use Alipay to book their tickets for the theme parks including Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld Abu Dhabi, and Warner Bros World Abu Dhabi.
Therefore, CellPoint's roll out of Alipay, together with its alternative payment methods, will ensure that tourists from China and other countries can use their preferred mobile payment method when purchasing tickets online or on their mobile app.
Moreover, CellPoint Digital's payment orchestration platform, Velocity, enables travel companies to build an optimised payment ecosystem made up of global and local alternative methods of payment, card schemes, acquirers, or payment service providers. The Velocity Alternative Payment Hub offers more than 350 payment methods.
