News

YAPEAL launches Visa Business Card for Abacus

Wednesday 26 January 2022 15:10 CET | News

Switzerland-based fintech YAPEAL has announced launching the Abacus Visa Business Card for cloud-based Business Software company Abacus

YAPEAL and Abacus decided to intensify their cooperation in order to be able to develop new services for corporate customers even more quickly and to be able to offer them to all Abacus customers. According to a YAPEAL representative, the partners aim to jointly provide digital innovations for the corporate customer market and expect substantial customer growth.

After an phase of joint development with Abacus, the launch of the first phase of basic functionalities for companies took place in November 2021. In Switzerland, companies can now open an account entirely digitally and use Abacus’ digitised expense process and instant payment transactions. 


Keywords: partnership, credit card, expansion, payment processing
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Mobile Payments
Countries: Switzerland
