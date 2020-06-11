Sections
News

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 confirmed to have NFC payments

Thursday 11 June 2020 11:39 CET | News

Fitness band Xiaomi has confirmed its the brand new options approaching the Mi Band 5, including NFC payments.

Apart from features such as extra large dynamic OLED display, magnetic charging, 11 skilled sports activities modes or new girls’s health mannequin, the band also includes NFC UnionPay and QuickPass

The Mi Band 5 has been teased to arrive in 4 official colours – yellow, purple, inexperienced, and black. The Professional sensor improve refers to a brand new blood-oxygen saturation sensor (SpO2) that may assist to observe stress and respiration. The OLED display shall be bigger this time round at 1.2-inches (versus the .95-inch display on the Mi Band 4). The band is arriving to China on June 11 with a potential international launch taking place someday this summer season.


Keywords: Xiaomi, OLED, QR payments, IoT, internet of things, fitness band, NFC UnionPay, QuickPass, China, Mi Band 4
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Mobile Payments
Countries: China
