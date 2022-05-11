|
Worldline, IVS Group to boost cashless payments in vending machines

Wednesday 11 May 2022 12:43 CET | News

Global payments services provider Worldline has partnered with Italy-based automatic and semi-automatic vending machines IVS Group to maximise the acceptance of cashless transactions.  

France and Italy are the first countries where Worldline and IVS roll out their offering, before making the solution available to the whole European market. This partnership will combine Worldline’s universal acceptance capabilities with IVS’ expertise in vending machines as well as value added services delivered through Moneynet, IVS’ payment services branch. This solution will include Worldline’s payment terminals, the MDB vending communication protocols. Users of the vending machines will benefit from the latest Self/2000 terminals, featuring full touch, 4G connectivity and camera-enabled to support wallet acceptance. 

According to the official press release, one of the most significant developments emerging from the pandemic is the change in consumer habits in the payments ecosphere. With cashless becoming the norm, along with an increasing demand for digital options, consumers want convenient payment methods, greater value, and a more personalised experience.

To meet this demand, vending operators have to scale their offerings and provide the best purchasing experience possible. They also need to rely on the ability of payment experts to manage payment complexity on their behalf, in all geographies, with a capability to anticipate the next steps of this digital transformational journey and, bring additional value to the vending merchants.

To find out more about Wordline, please click here.


