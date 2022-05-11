Worldline, IVS Group to boost cashless payments in vending machines

France and Italy are the first countries where Worldline and IVS roll out their offering, before making the solution available to the whole European market. This partnership will combine Worldline’s universal acceptance capabilities with IVS’ expertise in vending machines as well as value added services delivered through Moneynet, IVS’ payment services branch. This solution will include Worldline’s payment terminals, the MDB vending communication protocols. Users of the vending machines will benefit from the latest Self/2000 terminals, featuring full touch, 4G connectivity and camera-enabled to support wallet acceptance.
According to the official press release, one of the most significant developments emerging from the pandemic is the change in consumer habits in the payments ecosphere. With cashless becoming the norm, along with an increasing demand for digital options, consumers want convenient payment methods, greater value, and a more personalised experience.
To meet this demand, vending operators have to scale their offerings and provide the best purchasing experience possible. They also need to rely on the ability of payment experts to manage payment complexity on their behalf, in all geographies, with a capability to anticipate the next steps of this digital transformational journey and, bring additional value to the vending merchants.
To find out more about Wordline, please click here.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2022 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions