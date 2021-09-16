Wise cuts fees for transfers in Germany

UK-based multi-currency accounts and international transfer company Wise has announced cutting fees for transfers on a wide range of routes.
In Germany, customers of the company receive cheaper transactions in 19 countries - including the USA, Turkey, Poland and Croatia. The price reduction is due to the increase in the transaction volume from new customers.
In addition, Wise was able to reduce its costs in the background processes for foreign currency transfers. Overall, the prices on the 19 routes fell by an average of 9.7% for a transfer of EUR 1000, most of all in Croatia (43%). A transfer of EUR 1000 now costs EUR 6.44 for this route - 0.64% of the transfer amount.
