News

Wirecard, websms to enable smart shopping via SMS and Messenger

Wednesday 20 May 2020 15:27 CET | News

Wirecard has partnered with mobile messaging company websms to enable payments via SMS and Messenger, aiming to help retailers and service providers.

With the smart integration of digital payment methods, such as Apple Pay, in SMS or Messenger, retailers and service providers have touchpoints throughout the customer journey, from customer service, to promotions, to the payment process bundled together in one central channel for the first time.

According to the press release, ‘Pay by Link’, the selected payment solution for websms, works by sending a link via Messenger or SMS to the customer, and afterwards, by clicking it, the customer will be directed to the payment page hosted by Wirecard.

Overall, the combination of digital payments and commerce via messaging channels, called Conversational Commerce, might have potential as it gives companies the opportunity to be closer to customers, websms’s officials stated. 


Keywords: Wirecard, websms, Germany, SMS payments, Pay by Link
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Mobile Payments
Countries: Germany
Payments & Commerce

