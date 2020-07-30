WireBarley, Alipay partner for easier and faster money transfer to China

According to the press release, through this partnership, WireBarley's customers can transfer money to China from South Korea, Australia, USA, and Canada, and receive it through Alipay. Once the transaction has been completed, the push notification from the receiver's Alipay account will conveniently notify the deposit of money.
WireBarley is mobile/online based cross-border remittance service servicing the APAC region. As for outbound services WireBarley is currently available in 5 countries – Korea, Australia, New Zealand, USA, and Canada – and for inbound services it is available in 21 countries, with a total of 81 transactional service corridors. It was reported that one of the advantages of using WireBarley is its competitive fees that are up to 80% cheaper than the traditional banks and money service operators.
Moreover, WireBarley's accumulated transaction volume is more than USD 400 million, and its mobile app has been downloaded more than 350,000 times. Consequently, to further strengthen its core competitiveness and deliver an improved customer experience, WireBarley recently announced the elimination of transfer fee from the US to South Korea.
