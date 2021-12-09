|
WhatsApp to test US payments made with Novi

Meta-owned social media platform WhatsApp is planning on testing its payment feature in the US, using Novi integration.

The payment feature is already available for Indian and Brazilian users and, according to Meta officials, the same feature will be made available for American clients using the Meta-owned digital wallet Novi. 

While the Indian WhatsApp Pay relies on the country’s Unified Payment Interface (UPI) to send and receive money in local currency, Novi will allow its users to make payments using Pax Dollar (USPD), a stable crypto whose value is linked to the American national currency. All payments received in USPD can later be withdrawn to the client’s bank account for an equivalent value in USD.

WhatsApp experienced mixed feelings regarding its WhatsApp Pay service in India and Brazil, with the former being forced to a maximum of 40 million users, while the latter was imposed additional regulations. Based on users’ feedback in the US, the company is looking to expand Novi in other countries in the future.

