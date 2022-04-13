WhatsApp to expand payment service to 100 mln Indian users

The US-based platform was previously allowed to rollout the WhatsApp pay service to 40 million users in the country. The app started providing its instant payment service in India in 2020 but it struggled to expand the offering due to confusing regulatory pushback.
WhatsApp currently counts for over 400 million users nation-wide and is the most popular smartphone app in India but is yet to gain popularity in the instant payment sector as rivals Google Pay and Walmart-backed PhonePe cover 70% of the UPI market share.
