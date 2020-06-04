Sections
News

WhatsApp, Paypal invest in Indonesian payment provider Gojek

Thursday 4 June 2020 07:51 CET | News

Messaging platform WhatsApp and Paypal have invested in payment and ride-hailing company Gojek as part of the Indonesia-based company's ongoing fundraising round.

 

WhatsApp and Paypal did not disclose the size of the investment or the stakes they would receive. Paypal said in a statement that its payment capabilities would be integrated into Gojek's services. Reuters reported in April 2020 that Facebook was in talks with Gojek about an investment and was working with three e-wallet operators in Indonesia, including Gojek's GoPay, to launch mobile payment services in Southeast Asia's largest economy.

Gojek was founded in 2010 as a ride-hailing firm and has since evolved into a one-stop app through which users can make online payments and order food and services. It is active in four markets and owns an e-wallet startup in the Philippines. 



More: Link


