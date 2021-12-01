|
News

WhatsApp Payments to expand user base in India

Wednesday 1 December 2021 10:40 CET | News

The Meta-owned instant messaging platform WhatsApp has received permission from the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) to expand its user base.

The NPCI has listed WhatsApp as a third-party application but currently, the US-based platform can only register up to 40 million users. WhatsApp will use ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Axis Bank, and HDFC Bank as the payment service providers and expects to grow its user base up to 400 million people. 

WhatsApp Payments has been introduced by the Metaverse group owned by Zuckerberg as an online payment alternative among the Meta users. It allows people to send and receive money instantly and has even started a cashback program for Android beta users. 

Apart from that, customers using WhatsApp payments in India can also pay through a QR code scanning process and receive USD 1 cashback for every transaction made.


More: Link


