WhatsApp offers USD 1 cashback in India

Friday 29 October 2021 13:44 CET | News

WhatsApp has started offering cashback as it takes on PhonePe and Google Pay in India.

WhatsApp began testing cashback for its UPI-based payments service in September 2021. It has now started rolling out this feature to Android beta users on WhatsApp. The new cashback offer seems like a new way for WhatsApp to push its payments service in India, according to BusinessInsider.com.

The WhatsApp beta app on Android has started displaying a banner on top of the chat list with the message, ‘Give cash, get USD 1 back.’ Users can get a guaranteed cashback of USD 1 up to five times by sending money to different contacts. WhatsApp also hasn’t set a limit on the amount for this cashback offer.


Keywords: WhatsApp, mobile payments, UPI, cashback, product upgrade
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Mobile Payments
Countries: India
