News

WhatsApp Business adds QR codes and catalog sharing

Thursday 9 July 2020 14:51 CET | News

Facebook-owned messaging app WhatsApp has announced it is expanding the reach and use of QR codes to let customers easily connect with businesses on the platform.

 

The new features will provide them with a series of stickers (pictured below) to kick off “we’re open for business” campaigns; and it’s made it possible for businesses to start sharing WhatsApp-based catalogs — dynamic lists of items that can in turn be ordered by users — as links outside of the WhatsApp platform itself.

The WhatsApp Business app — used by merchants to interface with customers over WhatsApp and use the platform to market themselves — now has 50 million monthly active users, according to Facebook. Its two biggest markets for the service are India at over 15 million MAUs and Brazil at over 5 million MAUs, while catalogs specifically have had 40 million viewers.




More: Link


