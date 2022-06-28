Subscribe
News

Westpac enables SMEs to accept Tap on Phone payments

Tuesday 28 June 2022

Australia-based bank Westpac has announced it will roll out new technology which will allow SMEs to accept payments via compatible Android phones.

Westpac Tap on Phone leverages Airpay TAP technology from Australian payment technology provider Quest Payment Systems. It is being trialled with select Westpac small business customers ahead of becoming more widely available in early 2023.

The technology allows businesses to download a Point-of-Sale app and start accepting secure, contactless payments from their compatible Android mobile phone or tablet, without the need for traditional merchant hardware.

The Airpay TAP software is available in Australia and can be used with Android 9.0 and above. Small businesses can receive customer payments via cards, mobile wallets, and wearables when a card or device is held over the phone or tablet’s Near Field Communication (NFC) reader. Customers are required to enter a PIN for payments above USD 200 for added security.

Westpac’s Tap on Phone builds on an existing suite of tools and technologies to make payments easier for businesses, including its upgraded smart terminal EFTPOS Now fleet which is being rolled-out for customers.


More: Link


Keywords: mobile payments, Tap-to-Pay, NFC, Android, digital wallet, SoftPOS
Categories: Payments & Commerce
Companies: Westpac
Countries: Australia
Industry Events

