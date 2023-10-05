Western Union provides international payments for Morocco earthquake victims

Following this announcement, customers and clients around the world will be enabled to use Western Union’s international money transfer services to send donations directly to the Government of Morocco’s fund, in order to support the victims of the earthquake that took place across AI-Haouz on the 8th of September 2023. In addition, customers will be enabled to support the relief efforts as well.
In addition, the company’s zero transfer fees to Morocco are set to apply to the donations that are made to the special fund. It also remains open for users and customers that decide to pay into bank accounts, as they send the funds to their loved ones, families, or acquaintances in the country.
The zero transfer fees to Morocco are set to be applied to money that is sent from Western Union solutions across its global network, through all of the available digital channels and retail locations. The service will be available until the 11th of October 2023.
In July 2023, the US-based Converna announced the completion of its Western Union Business Solutions acquisition, which was first initiated in 2021. The former European business WUBS completed the transition to Convera after a USD 910 million acquisition. The deal aimed to give Convera the possibility to focus more on its investments and plans to transform and optimise the cross-border payments landscape in the next following years.
Following the announcement, clients and customers, including small business owners, enterprise treasures, financial institutions, law firms, NGOs, and educational institutions were set to work with Convera. According to the press release published at the time, the company aimed to use its expertise and its technology-led payment services in order to provide users around the world with optimised money movements.
Earlier in June 2023, Western Union and the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) signed a MoU, aiming to meet the remittance needs, preferences, and demands of overseas Filipino workers. The MoU bolstered Western Union’s overall relationship with the DMW, while also focusing on its commitment to the country and meeting the financial needs of Filipino clients around the world.
At the same time, the MoU reaffirmed the company’s role in giving Filipino workers the possibility to send money home to their loved ones through the usage of its digital money movement network. In the region of the Philippines, the companies were set to combine their products to improve knowledge of financial services through joint financial literacy programmes and other campaigns. In addition, Western Union planned to support the DMW in the process of advocating anti-human trafficking and anti-illegal recruitment programmes.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2023 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions